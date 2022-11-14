Ardelyx up 16% as FDA releases briefing docs on tenapanor for chronic kidney disease

Rasi Bhadramani Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) are up 16% in Monday morning trading as US FDA advisory committee briefing documents were released in advance of a Wednesday’s meeting to discuss tenapanor for control of serum phosphorus levels in chronic kidney disease (CKD). Despite the surge, FDA reviewers have expressed concerns that the magnitude of the effect of tenapanor may not be a significant improvement over current drugs for the condition. Ardelyx (ARDX) submitted three studies as part of their application. Two were tenapanor as monotherapy, while the third was with the drug + an existing phosphate-binder treatment. The FDA team said that analyses based on the intent-to-treat population during the 4-week randomized withdrawal period from the two monotherapy trials “provided perhaps the best estimates of the average treatment effect in the subset of patients that are likely to tolerate tenapanor and remain on therapy.” However, “the magnitude of the mean treatment effect in this population (?0.7 mg/dL in both studies) appeared to be less than that observed with approved agents (~1.5 to 2.2 mg/dL).” The mean treatment effect in the combination trial was also ?0.7 mg/dL. In the draft points for consideration section, the document notes that although the FDA has not mandated that applicants show a treatment effect larger than some threshold, “it has indicated that the magnitude of the treatment effect should be clinically relevant. It has also stated that if the magnitude of the effect is significantly smaller than that of currently approved products, then applicants should address the clinical relevance.” Tenapanor is already approved under the name Ibsrela for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. In 2021, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for temapanor in the CKD indication. Following an appeal, the agency issued an Appeal Denied letter in February.