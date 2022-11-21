Archean Chemical lists at a premium, closes up 12.53%

Mumbai: Shares of specialty chemicals company Archean Chemical Industries listed on Monday at ?450, a premium of 10.5% over its offer price of ?407. The stock closed 12.53% higher at ?458 on NSE. The ?1,462-crore IPO of Archean Chemical Industries, sold between November 9 and November 11, was subscribed 32 times. The shares were sold in the range of ?387-407 apiece.

“Allottees who applied for the public issue for listing gains are advised to maintain stop loss at ?440 and wait for further upside whereas those who have a medium- to long-term perspective can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ?410,” said Ravi Singhal, CEO at brokerage GCL.

The portion reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 48.91 times, while the retail quota was subscribed 9.96 times. The high-net-worth individuals’ portion received bids for 14.9 times the shares reserved for them.