The ?1,462 crore IPO of Archean Chemical Industries will open for public subscription on November 9. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ?386 to ?407 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 36 shares and in multiples of 36 shares thereafter. The IPO comprises of fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ?805 crore and an offer for sale of up to ?657 crore. The offer will close on November 11.