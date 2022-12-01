Arcane Crypto : announces research distribution partnership with Bloomberg – Marketscreener.com

Stockholm 1 December 2022

K33 Research, currently under the name Arcane Research, is now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. Access all our research on the Bloomberg Terminal with ERH AYP or search by source “Arcane Crypto” through the main search function DS.

Arcane Crypto AS, in the process of rebranding to K33, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcane Crypto AB (publ), has entered into an agreement with Bloomberg to distribute research on the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg’s Terminal is used by more than 325,000 of the world’s most influential decision makers and has been an indispensable data and information system for financial professionals for decades.

According to the Head of Research, Bendik Norheim Schei; “Bloomberg is where the most sophisticated industry players get their research. We are therefore delighted to announce that as of January 2023, K33 Research will be available on every Bloomberg Terminal and that we are already live under the current brand of Arcane Research. We view this as an important step towards making our industry-leading research available to our clients wherever they are, and the approval by Bloomberg is a clear indication of the quality of the work we produce.”

About K33

K33 is a research-led digital assets brokerage with investment services, helping clients across EMEA make informed decisions backed by industry leading digital assets research, enter the market guided by a multi-exchange brokerage service, and invest safely for the long term in tailored managed funds. K33 provides a unified platform where customers get access to Research, digital assets brokerages, funds, and structured products. The unified platform will be rolled out during Q4 2022 and into Q1 2023. The platform can be accessed both directly by customers on k33.com and through distribution partners and asset management firms that have signed up to offer the K33 platform as part of their investment offering.

About Arcane Crypto

Arcane Crypto AB is a holding company with broad exposure to the digital assets industry. The Company holds 100% stakes in K33, a research-led digital assets brokerage with investment services across EMEA, Arcane Green Data, an environmentally sustainable Bitcoin mining operation based in northern Norway, and minority stakes in both Puremarkets Ltd (37.5%), an interbank OTC market for digital currencies, and LN Markets (16%), a Bitcoin exchange built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, Arcane Crypto AB

e-mail: ir@arcanecrypto.no

web: investor.arcanecrypto.se

The Company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser.