Arby's releases smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches. Here's how to try it.

October 18, 2022
Hattie Francis
Arby's Smoked Bourbon will be available for a limited time starting Oct. 19, 2022.

Arby’s has the meats and now the bourbon to pair with them.

The fast-food chain announced Monday the release of its limited-edition Arby’s Smoked Bourbon, in partnership with Ohio-based craft distillery Brain Brew and smoked with the same woods used for Arby’s meats. 

The whiskey takes inspiration from Arby’s smoked brisket sandwich and limited-edition real country-style rib sandwich. It will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com starting Wednesday at noon (ET) for $60, plus tax.  

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon is the company’s second foray into the liquor business. Last year, Arby’s launched french-fry flavored vodka — Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry Vodka — which quickly sold out.

“After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items,” Arby’s President Jim Taylor said in a statement.