Aptos (APT) Rises 5.81%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Aptos (APT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has gained 5.81% to $3.97.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Aptos a moderate volatility rank of 55, placing it in the top 45% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

APT’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Aptos price is trading above resistance. With support near $3.66 and resistance near $3.85. This leaves Aptos out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

