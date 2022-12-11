Aptos (APT) Rises 0.98%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Aptos (APT) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has increased 0.98% to $4.85.

InvestorsObserver is giving Aptos a 62 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Aptos!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Aptos a moderate volatility rank of 62, placing it in the top 38% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

APT’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Aptos price is trading above resistance. With support around $4.77 and resistance at $4.84. This positions Aptos out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter