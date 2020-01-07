Aptiv Self-Driving Vehicles Now Arriving at McCarran International Airport

Announcement underscores progress towards delivering a production-ready autonomous driving system in 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced Monday it has been awarded access to pick up and drop off a select group of passengers via its self-driving vehicles at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

McCarran joins the list of over 3,400 popular destinations that Aptiv’s self-driving vehicles currently service in Las Vegas, including restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and other high-traffic locations, like the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Data has shown that a significant portion of ride-hailing demand comes from passengers traveling to and from airports,” said Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility. “We look forward to working with McCarran International Airport to demonstrate that self-driving cars can soon improve their customers’ mobility experience.”

This first-of-its-kind airport access to autonomous vehicles will aid in the company’s development of a production-ready Level 4 autonomous driving platform in 2022. It will also help Aptiv and McCarran learn more about robotaxi utilization and deployment, to optimize efficient ground transportation in and out of the airport. These rides are not yet available to the public.

Aptiv operates autonomous vehicles across Boston, Singapore, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh. In September 2019, Aptiv announced that it is entering into an autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group. Upon closing, the joint venture will assume control of Aptiv’s current operations in Las Vegas, including its pilot program with McCarran International Airport.