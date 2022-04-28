Appomattox: Amanda Nicole Mann Admits to Defrauding

Appomattox Woman, Amanda Nicole Mann Admits to Defrauding Social Security Administration

Amanda Mann Lied About Living Arrangements to Qualify for Benefits

LYNCHBURG, VA (STL.News) An Appomattox woman, who was paid more than $30,000 in government benefits to which she was not entitled, pleaded guilty this week in federal court.

Amanda Nicole Mann, 38, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a one-count Information charging her with theft of government money. At sentencing, Mann faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

According to court documents, in 2018, Mann falsely reported to the Social Security Administration (SSA) that her husband had not lived in her residence for the previous year. The reported change in this living situation caused Mann, and her son, to become eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Mann would not have been eligible for these benefits if SSA knew the truth about her husband still living in the home.

As a result, Mann was paid $31,578 in SSI payments to which she was not entitled.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene R. Day is prosecuting the case.