Appleton City, MO Man, Anthony Dale Smith Sentenced for Child Pornography

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) An Appleton City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for sending images of child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Anthony Dale Smith, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 13 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Smith to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration. Smith will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Oct. 21, 2018, Smith pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet. Smith admitted that he sent images of child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Officers executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence on May 24, 2018, and seized computers and other electronic media.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine A. Connelly. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

