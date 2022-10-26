Finance

Apple confirms iPhones will feature USB-C charging

October 26, 2022
Hattie Francis
The way you charge the iPhone could soon change.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the company will comply with an European Union law requiring mobile devices all support USB-C charging.

The comments made during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event appear to confirm future iPhones will drop the company’s proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C.

“Obviously we’ll have to comply,” Joswiak said when asked about the EU law. “We have no choice as we do around around the world to comply to local laws.”

Apple introduced the Lightning connector in 2012 with the launch of the iPhone 5, replacing the classic 30-pin dock connector available on early models of the smartphone.

