Apollon (XAP) Rises 0.03%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Apollon (XAP) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has gained 0.03% to $0.00001715508981.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Apollon a low volatility rank of 11, placing it in the bottom 11% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

XAP’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Apollon price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.000017073671646964 and resistance set at $0.0000172533823430661. This leaves Apollon with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

