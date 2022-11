on Thursday reported a nearly 18% on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 204 crore. The bottomline was lower than the ET Now poll of Rs 231 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 14.4% YoY to Ra 4,251 crore and was higher than the estimated Rs 4,080 crore.

Revenue from the healthcare services business grew 5% YoY to Rs 2,277 crore, while the digital health and pharmacy business registered a growth of 43% to Rs 1,668 crore.

MORE TO COME…