Apollo Hospital stock price up 1.01 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . rose 1.01 per cent to Rs 4406.4 at 01:39PM hours (IST) on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 2,633 shares with a turnover of Rs 1.15 crore till 01:39PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 71.64, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 11.55.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 18.77 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 4441.25 and a low of Rs 4365.0 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 5930.7 and a 52-week low of Rs 3365.9.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.91.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 4344.81 on October 04, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 4320.89. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 52.95. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Jun-2022, promoters held 29.33 per cent stake in the company, while overseas investors held 48.48 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 15.64 per cent.