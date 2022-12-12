Apollo Hospital shares up 0.5% as Sensex falls

Shares of . gained 0.5 per cent to Rs 4710.05 in Monday’s session as of 12:18PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 61.98 points lower at 62119.69.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 5325.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 3365.9 on NSE. Around 8125 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:18PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 4652.75 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4723.05 and Rs 4629.45 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 80.63, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 58.39 and price to book value (PB) of 11.55, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 18.77.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 58.66 per cent stake in the company as of December 12, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 48.48 per cent and 17.64 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 67698.85 crore, the company operates in the Hospital industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4273.64 crore, up 12.12 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 3811.66 crore and up 14.8 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 203.99 crore for the latest quarter, down 17.69 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 56.13. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.