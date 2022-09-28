Apollo Hospital shares rise 0.89 per cent in Wednesday's trading session

Shares of . rose 0.89 per cent to Rs 4280.9 in Wednesday’s trade as of 11:21AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 16968.35, down 39.05 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 4243.1 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 3365.9 and a high of Rs 5930.7. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 61554.93 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 8,285 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 69.68 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 61.44 per share and 11.55 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 18.77.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 3811.66 crore, up 0.71 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 35.19 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 317.11 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Wednesday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.



Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.