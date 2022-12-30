Apollo Hospital shares drop 0.43% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 0.43 per cent down at Rs 4493.0 at 12:09PM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 99.99 points to 61233.87.

The scrip had closed at Rs 4512.35 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 5142.0 and 52-week low of Rs 3365.9, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 12:09PM (IST) stood at 14224 shares with a turnover of Rs 6.41 crore.

At the current price, shares of the company traded at 76.86 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 58.39 per share and 11.55 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future.

Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.91.

Shareholding Details

Promoters held 29.33 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 49.09 per cent and DIIs 8.82 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 40.0. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Chartists say, RSI should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way fundamental analysts cannot give a’buy’ or’sell’ recommendation using a single valuation ratio.