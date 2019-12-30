Aphria Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on January 14, 2020

LEAMINGTON, ON (STL.News) Aphria Inc. (“Aphria” or the “Company”) (TSX: APHA and NYSE: APHA), a leading global cannabis company, will release financial results for its second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2019 on January 14, 2020 before market open.

Aphria executives will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, dial (888) 231-8191 from Canada and the U.S. or (647) 427-7450 from International locations and use the passcode 1575423. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through January 28, 2020. To access the recording dial (855) 859-2056 and use the passcode 1575423.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria’s website at aphriainc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.