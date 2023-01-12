ApeCoin (APE) Falls 0.03%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

ApeCoin (APE) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has fallen 2.92% to $4.84.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives ApeCoin a moderate volatility rank of 46, placing it in the bottom 46% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

APE’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.ApeCoin price is in a good position going forward. With support near $4.49 and resistance at $4.99. This positions ApeCoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

