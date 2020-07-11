Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN (STL.News) Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020.

