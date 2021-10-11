Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend

October 11, 2021
DUBLIN (STL.News) Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.  The dividend is payable November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich people’s lives around the world.  Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

