Aon Declares Quarterly Dividend – 01/10

DUBLIN (STL.News) Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022.

