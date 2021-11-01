Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Antigua and Barbuda on the 40th anniversary of your independence.

The United States values the partnership of Antigua and Barbuda to create a healthier, safer, and more prosperous Caribbean. Our work together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic delivered personal protective equipment to frontline workers, procured equipment for COVID-19 detection and patient monitoring, and facilitated the provision of tens of thousands of vaccines by the U.S. government to the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Our juvenile justice and crime prevention programs continue to build safer communities. We are proud that U.S. technology and innovation support power generation in Antigua and Barbuda and a path to reducing carbon emissions.

Confident in our friendship and our shared democratic values, I wish the people of Antigua and Barbuda a happy Independence Day.