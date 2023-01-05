Anti-strike legislation could worsen NHS services, Labour says

New anti-strike legislation due to be unveiled imminently could worsen NHS services and wait times by eroding the goodwill of nurses, the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has suggested, as she confirmed Labour would oppose the plans.While Rishi Sunak prepares to clamp down on a fresh wave of strikes over pay and conditions by setting minimum service levels for six sectors, Reeves said doing so would only worsen industrial relations with striking workers.She accused the government of inflicting “misery and pain” on the public by having “point-blank refused to get round the table”.Ministers have refused to discuss existing pay settlements recommended by independent pay review bodies. On Wednesday, Sunak hinted that pay deals could be on the table for next year if unions called off this winter’s remaining strikes, but No 10 insiders later clarified that he was not setting an ultimatum.Details of new “tough” legislation to curb the ability of some professions to strike emerged overnight, leading to condemnation from Labour.“The idea that the way to improve industrial relations is banning industrial action is just for the birds,” Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.Confirming Labour would oppose the legislation if it matches the briefings from No 10, Reeves said it could only lead to more problems in the health service.“The NHS relies on the goodwill of doctors and nurses and other people who work in our health service,” she said.Reeves accused ministers of “going from clapping our nurses to sacking them for taking industrial action” and added: “The idea that that’s going to improve outcomes and reduce delays for patients – that’s just for the birds.”The plans widely expected to be announced by Sunak, first reported by the Times, will set “minimum service levels” in six sectors, including the health service, rail, education, fire and border security.Ministers are also understood to be considering introducing laws allowing bosses to sue unions and sack employees if the minimum levels are not met.Union members who are told to work under the minimum service requirement but refuse to do so could lose their jobs. There are also likely to be tougher thresholds introduced for industrial action to take place.Though Reeves refused to say whether a Labour government would give striking workers a bigger pay boost than the current government offers, she said it would still be more proactive about seeking to end the disputes.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.“We know we can’t make all the changes we want to see overnight,” Reeves said. “The neglect of our health service and the failure to grow our economy these last 13 years means that an incoming Labour government is going to face a tough inheritance.“But with Labour the cavalry is coming. We will invest in the NHS workforce and also unlike this government will sit down and negotiate with health service workers and then trade unions to get a deal so we can end these disputes.”Reeves also defended the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, over suggestions that private healthcare providers be used to help get through the operations backlog more quickly.She said there were 7 million people waiting in pain for treatment, and if there was spare capacity outside the NHS “we’ve got to use it”. Reeves dismissed suggestions the move would amount to privatisation by the back door, saying a Labour government would go “whatever it takes” to get people seen faster.Her comments came ahead of a new year speech by the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who pledged a “decade of national renewal” if the party wins power at the next general election while cautioning he would not open the “big government chequebook” in an attempt to repair Britain’s faltering public services.