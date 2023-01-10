Anti-strike bill unveiled in Commons – but no detail on minimum service levels

Ministers have not yet decided on statutory minimum service levels for fire, ambulance and rail services in new anti-strike legislation, the business secretary has announced, as Labour called for “negotiation, not legislation” to end disputes.Unveiling details of the proposed new law, Grant Shapps said ministers would consult during the progress of the bill on what minimum services levels would be required for fire, ambulance and rail services.The new measures, which could potentially lead to striking staff being sacked, will also affect health, education, border security and nuclear decommissioning.In these areas, Shapps said, the hope was to reach agreed minimum service levels “that mean that we don’t have to use that power in the bill”. Again, these were not set out.Despite the government’s insistence the planned law, which will apply to England, Scotland and Wales but not Northern Ireland, is not an attack on the right to strike, unions have labelled it as heavy-handed and likely to exacerbate industrial disputes rather than limit their impact.Mick Lynch, head of the RMT rail union, called the bill “an attack on human rights and civil liberties which we will oppose in the courts, parliament and the workplace”.Sharon Graham, leader of Unite, called it “another dangerous gimmick from a government that should be negotiating to resolve the current crisis they have caused”.Introducing the as-yet unpublished bill in the Commons, Shapps singled out unions representing ambulance crews, who strike again on Wednesday, for not setting out national minimum service levels.“While we absolutely believe in the right to strike, we’re duty bound to protect the lives and the livelihoods of the British people,” Shapps said. The new ambulance strike “will result in patchy emergency care for the British people – and this cannot continue”, he said.Shapps added: “We do not want to use this legislation. But we must ensure the safety of the British public.”The Unison trade union has rejected Shapps’ characterisation of arrangements for the ambulance strike as meaning there would not be sufficient coverage as “a lie”.Ambulance staff will stagger their industrial action over the course of the day to cover gaps, with none walking out for more than 12 hours and many doing so for no more than six hours.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Responding in the Commons for Labour, the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, described the bill as being a distraction from the wider problems of staff shortages and low pay that have prompted strikes in so many public areas.Rayner said that one of her constituents died recently while waiting for an ambulance: “That was not on a strike day. That is because of the disastrous chaos we have in the system under this Conservative government. His government offers no solution because they have caused the problem.”Shapps “knows the NHS cannot find the nurses that they need to work on the wards”, Rayner said. “He knows the trains don’t run even on non-strike days such is the shortage of staff. So how can he seriously think that sacking thousands of key workers won’t just plunge our public services further into crisis?”The legislation showed, Rayner said, “a government that is out of ideas, out of time, and fast running out of sticking plasters; a government that is playing politics with nurses’ and teachers’ lives because they can’t stomach the cooperation and negotiation that’s needed.“We need negotiation, not legislation. So when is the minister going to do his job?”