Anthony Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon

Camden Man, Anthony D. Parker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Weapon

A Camden man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for illegally possessing a weapon, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Anthony D. Parker, aka “Papa Smurf,” 38, of Camden, was convicted at trial in March 2022 before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman of one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing a weapon, as well as prior drug convictions.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hillman sentenced Parker to three years of supervised release and fined him $5,000.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire in Philadelphia; the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay; and officers of the Camden County Police Department, under the direction of Chief Gabriel Rodriguez; with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of the Criminal Division in Camden.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today