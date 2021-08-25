Anthony Scott Pleads Guilty To Unlawfully Dealing Firearms

New York man, Randolph Anthony Scott pleads guilty to unlawfully dealing more than 100 firearms

ATLANTA (STL.News) Randolph Anthony Scott, Jr., a prolific gun dealer, has pleaded guilty to charges of unlawfully dealing firearms, making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and interstate travel and purchase of firearms with intent to deal without a license.

“Unlicensed firearm dealers put the public at risk each time they sell a firearm to a potential criminal,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Removing guns from the hands of criminals remains a top priority as we continue to focus on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence and other violent crime.”

“Mr. Scott’s criminal actions are one of the main avenues used by prohibited individuals to acquire firearms. By Mr. Scott not being a licensed firearms dealer and using proper background checking procedures, he could have put guns in the hands of potential criminals,” said L.C. Cheeks Jr., ATF Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge. “ATF will continue to focus its attention on individuals that will unlawfully acquire and sell firearms.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: From May 2019 until March 2020, Scott purchased over 100 firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers in Georgia. Scott traveled from New York to Georgia multiple times to purchase large quantities of firearms that he would then unlawfully sell to others.

Each time he purchased a firearm, he filled out an Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Form 4473 and falsely indicated that he was the actual buyer of the firearm. Scott then sold the firearms on the streets of New York, where he was able to sell the guns for double what he had paid.

Sentencing for Randolph Anthony Scott, Jr., 36, of Bronx, New York, is scheduled for December 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer is prosecuting the case.

