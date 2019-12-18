Ansonia Man Abdul Jalil Humphrey Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Abdul Jalil Humphrey, 26, of Ansonia, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Humphrey in 2017 after a report that Humphrey had stolen a firearm out of a car in Stratford. During the investigation, Humphrey s denied stealing this firearm. In May 2018, ATF special agents examined a video of Humphrey handling a firearm in the summer of 2017. Analysis of the video revealed that the firearm was a Taurus, PTIII Millennium G2, 9mm pistol, which had been purchased by Humphrey’s friend at a gun shop in North Carolina on June 21, 2017.

Humphrey’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for sale of a controlled substance and assault in the second degree. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Humphrey was arrested on October 30, 2018. On August 19, 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Humphrey, who is released on a $25,000 bond pending, is required to report to prison on February 18, 2020.

This matter was investigated by the ATF and New Haven Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Courtney Kaoutzanis.

This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

