Another currency devaluation not needed for now – Ukraine's head of debt management

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s head of debt management Yuriy Butsa speaks during an interview in London, Britain September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine does not need another currency devaluation for now, Ukraine’s head of debt management Yuriy Butsa said on Tuesday, but may need to think about one if the exchange rate deteriorates.

“I don’t see the need for central bank to devalue again,” Butsa told a Bloomberg event, saying that the rate on the “the street” was currently within 10% of the central bank’s official rate. “If it is more than that then maybe they need to think about it”