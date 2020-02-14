Anniversary of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s Assassination

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Premier Rafik Hariri, an act of mass murder that resulted in the deaths of 21 others and injuries of 266 victims in Beirut. Multiple Hizballah-linked individuals were indicted for their roles in this terrorist attack and must finally be brought to justice. Ending impunity is imperative to ensuring Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty. We support the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) to hold accountable those responsible for the attack. Hizballah has demonstrated through its terrorist and illicit activities that it is more concerned with its own interests and those of its patron, Iran, than what is best for the Lebanese people. The United States continues to stand proudly with the Lebanese people in their peaceful calls for reform, transparency, and accountability.

