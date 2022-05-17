Angie Lane Sentenced for Role in Multi-State Meth Conspiracy

Charleston Woman, Angie Lane Harbour Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) A Charleston woman was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Angie Lane Harbour, 40, was a drug courier for a methamphetamine distribution organization operating in and around Charleston. Harbour acted as a driver for members of the organization both locally and during resupply trips out-of-state.

On August 4, 2021, Harbour was driving co-conspirators Brian D’Angelo Terry and Brittany Frances Gilbert back to West Virginia from a resupply trip to Columbus, Ohio, when they were stopped by police in Cross Lanes. Police seized approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Harbour pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and is one of 17 defendants charged as a result of the investigation. Terry and Gilbert have also pleaded guilty as have Ramon David Alston, Treydan Leon Burks, Jason Robert Oxley, Jonathan Gregory Bush, James Edward Bennett, III, Kaitlyn Brooke Combs, Kelly Cordle, Denise Marie Cottrill, Shane Kelly Fulkerson, Jason Robert Oxley, and Michael Antonio Smith.

Timothy Wayne Dodd was convicted on March 24, 2022, following a two-day jury trial. Scott Edward Hudson, Leo Antoine Smith and Douglas Johnathan Wesley are scheduled for trial on May 24, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today