Angel Aguilar Sentenced for Receipt of Child Pornography

Man, Angel Aguilar Montalvo Sentenced to Statutory Maximum of 20 Years in Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

Angel Aguilar Montalvo was sentenced June 28, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Means to the statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to an indictment charging one count of receipt of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham of the Northern District of Texas.

In April 2019, Homeland Security Investigations initiated an investigation into a dark web website offering child pornography material for purchase. During the investigation, it was discovered that Angel Aguilar Montalvo purchased child pornography from this website using crypto currency on more than one occasion.

On February 23, 2021, HSI Agents executed a search warrant on Aguilar’s residence. Aguilar was interviewed by Agents. Aguilar described some of the child pornography videos he had as “pretty hardcore.” He stated, “I know it’s illegal,” but he did not “see any harm done.” He stated that we are all sexual beings.

A forensic analysis of three electronic devices revealed thousands of images and videos of child pornography. These images included children under five years of age. An arrest warrant was issued for Aguilar in August 2021. He was subsequently arrested attempting to reenter the United States from Mexico. At that time, Aguilar possessed a new computer which contained evidence that Aguilar downloaded and deleted child pornography videos onto it as well. Aguilar was indicted for receipt of child pornography on January 12, 2022. He subsequently pled guilty to that charge in February 2022.

Aguilar had previously been charged at the state level with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in 1990, which was later dismissed. Additionally, in 2006 he was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child involving two children. The trial on that case ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury and was subsequently dismissed.

At Aguilar’s sentencing on June 28, 2022, the victim from Aguilar’s 1990 case and a victim from Aguilar’s 2006 case testified of the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of Aguilar.

HSI New York and HSI Dallas participated in the investigation of this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today