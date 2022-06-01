Androsky Lugo charged with Possession of Child Pornography

New York Attorney, Androsky Lugo Charged with Transportation and Possession of Child Pornography

(STL.News) An Eastchester, New York, man has been charged with the transportation and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today.

Androsky Lugo, 52, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From August 2019 to September 2021, Lugo stored multiple electronic devices with a coworker at the New Jersey office where he worked. One of the devices was subsequently discovered to contain a voluminous collection of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. The investigation also revealed that Lugo transported child pornography, on a different electronic device, from New York into New Jersey on multiple dates in July 2020.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and fine of $250,000. The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and fine of $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today