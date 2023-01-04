Analytics Firm Says These Key Catalysts Will Kick Off Next Crypto Bull Market – The Daily Hodl

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down what catalysts will launch the next digital asset bull market.

Santiment notes in a new analysis that when markets take off, social media discussions about crypto assets tend to be more focused on Bitcoin (BTC) than they currently are.

The analytics firm says 1/6th to 1/8th of crypto asset discussions have centered on Bitcoin in the second half of 2022, but that number is typically 1/5th in ideal market conditions.

Source: Santiment

Explains Santiment,

“As illustrated in the chart above, let’s look to see when trader interest in Bitcoin begins to hover consistently above this break-even line once again. This signal, along with a bit of distrust in exchanges dissipating as time goes by and (hopefully) justice is served against the former FTX founder(s), should be a recipe for a rebound as we head into a new year.”

Bitcoin is trading at $16,726 at time of writing. The top-ranked crypto asset is down more than 75% from its all-time high of more than $69,000, which it hit in November 2021.

Santiment notes that 2022 represented the “Accumulation Year” in Bitcoin’s four-year cycle.

“2014, 2018, and 2022 were all historically bad years during the now 14 years of BTC’s existence.

And it’s no coincidence that they all come after great, ultra-bullish years that established new all-time highs (2013, 2017, 2021). Though not a perfect alpha barometer for predicting whether prices will be going up or down, the pattern of every four years seeing a euphoric stage followed by a fearful, profit-taking phase has become fairly predictable.”

