Analysts move to downgrade Albireo Pharma after Ipsen's proposed acquisition

Nastassia Samal Several analysts have downgraded their rating on biopharmaceutical company Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in reaction to its deal to be acquired by France’s Ipsen. Ipsen on Monday said it would buy ALBO through a tender offer of $42/share for an estimated consideration of ~$952M plus a contingent value right of $10/share related to the U.S. approval of ALBO’s lead drug candidate Bylvay. ALBO shares surged to nearly double their value after the announcement of the acquisition. There were last up 0.7% at $44.14 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Boston, Ma.-based ALBO is developing Bylvay for several indications including progressive liver disease, bile buildup in the liver and the blockage of bile ducts. “Given quite modest Bylvay sales thus far (FY22 guidance of $24M), yet-to-materialize commercial potential of additional indication and competition, we view potential counterbids as unlikely,” Jefferies analyst Eun Yang said in a research note on Tuesday, while downgrading ALBO to hold from buy and cutting the price target to the acquisition price of $42. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce on Tuesday also downgraded ALBO to neutral with a $42 price target, stating that the key risks to the rating and price target include failure to complete the tender offer for ALBO shares. Additionally, Cowen analyst Ritu Baral downgraded ALBO to market perform from outperform, while Guggenheim’s Seamus Fernandez downgraded ALBO to neutral from buy. Wall Street analysts and SA Authors rate ALBO a buy, while Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating system gives it a strong buy.