Analyst Who Called 2018 Bear Market Bottom Outlines Path to Bitcoin Recovery As BTC Prints New 2022 Lows – The Daily Hodl

The crypto strategist who accurately nailed the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) bear market low is mapping out what’s ahead for the king crypto after it reached fresh 2022 lows.

Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be near a final low after it printed a new bear market bottom of around $15,700.

According to the strategist, BTC may have finally fallen enough to begin a long-term reversal.

“The first stage of the sweep [is done]. Now we wait patiently for price to close back into the prior breakdown range on daily timeframe and go all in.”

Source: Smart Contracter/Twitter

Looking at the analyst’s chart, he appears to predict that Bitcoin will likely begin a rally to $24,000 in Q2 of next year.

At time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands for $15,708, down nearly 15% on the day.

Meanwhile, fellow crypto trader Loma tells his 275,900 Twitter followers that today’s Bitcoin crash could be an epic opportunity for long-term BTC bulls.

“If you’re looking at things from a long-term perspective, this isn’t a bad area to be a buyer. Days like today are brutal blessings.”

