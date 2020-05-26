Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, New York Gov. Cuomo Rings Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange as Trading Floor Reopens

(STL.News) – Governor Cuomo: “I don’t believe this economy just bounces back, and it is not going to be enough just to go back to where the economy was. We are going to rebuild and recreate the economy for the future – stronger than before. Reopening the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is the first step. As trading on this iconic floor recommences, New York is showing the nation that we will lead the way.”

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commence the reopening of the trading floor for the first time since March 23rd.

