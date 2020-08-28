Ames Police Arrest Tyrae J. Manns in Shooting Investigation at Grand Avenue

Ames, IA (STL.News) On August 22, 2020, at 11:00 p.m., the Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Lynn Avenue. Responding officers located shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the building. There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

Follow-up investigation by the Ames Police Department has identified the suspect as Tyrae J. Manns, age 21, of Ames. Manns was arrested today at 2:36 p.m. at an apartment building in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue after a short standoff with police officers. Manns is charged with the following crimes:

• Robbery 1st degree, a class “B” felony

• Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a class “C felony

• Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon, a class “D” felony

Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-

223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Questions regarding this press release may be directed to Commander Jason Tuttle, Ames Police Department, at

(515) 239-5312 or (515) 239-5133.

