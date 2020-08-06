Ames Police Arrest Jacki V. Daniels & Lionel L. Williams for Assault

Ames, IA (STL.News) On August 4, 2020, at 5:58 p.m., the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment at 600 S. 17th Street. A victim reported he was assaulted by a roommate and his friend. The victim was stabbed in the back and struck in the head with a baseball bat during the assault. The suspects were arrested at the apartment. The victim was treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were identified as Jacki V. Daniels, age 26, of Ames and Lionel L. Williams, age 22, of Ames. Both were charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Investigation into this incident continues by the Ames Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-

223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Questions regarding this press release may be directed to Commander Jason Tuttle, Ames Police

Department, at (515) 239-5312 or (515) 239-5133.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE