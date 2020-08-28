American Man Michael Sebastian Indicted on Charges of Exploiting Children in Laos

(STL.News) – An American man was indicted yesterday in connection with exploiting teenage boys in Laos.

Michael Sebastian, 52, was indicted on three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and three counts of sex trafficking of children. Sebastian was charged by criminal complaint and arrested on July 7, 2020 in Lynn. Sebastian was released on conditions including home incarceration at a residence in Ashby following a detention hearing on July 31, 2020.

According to the charging documents, Sebastian was living in Laos, where he taught English to Laotian youth. During at least the past two years, Sebastian provided housing to at least three boys, aged 13-18, to whom he taught English. In lieu of paying rent to live with him, Sebastian allegedly allowed the boys to pay off their rent by performing chores. According to the charging documents, these chores included giving Sebastian massages – which, in turn, included masturbating Sebastian.

The charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of sex trafficking of children provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years (and 15 years where the minor victim is under 14 years of age) and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Brian C. Rabbitt; and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement. The FBI’s Washington DC Field Office and the Bangkok, Thailand Field Office provided assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, Lelling’s Project Safe Childhood coordinator, and Leslie Fisher, a Trial Attorney in the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

