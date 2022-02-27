America Needs to Drill for Oil

America needs to take action today – DRILL FOR OIL – BUILD WINDMILLS, BUILD SOLAR PANELS – BUT BE INDEPENDENT – PRODUCE ALL TYPES OF ENERGY – LEARN FROM OUR MISTAKES!

(STL.News) America drilling for oil will help save the world, but more importantly, it will employ Americans. Employees of oil-related businesses will see their wealth increase as most of them own stocks in the oil companies. That is a common situation. America needs jobs low-skilled jobs, middle-skilled jobs, and high-skilled jobs. Oil companies create all levels of jobs.

Don’t stop the green plan. But the truth of that debate is that it will take time. We need to do all things to produce energy. It is ridiculous for America to depend on a tyrant with nuclear weapons. We are buying oil, which makes money for them, and then they turn and use that dependency against us and threaten us with it.

If we want to change the world, we must first secure the world from Russia and any other country that would use our money against us.

As we grow our green energy options, we can migrate our society to using green energy, but do not risk our political position and security to save the planet because if we do not survive, we will not have to worry about the planet.

There is NOTHING political damaging by protecting our way of life, socially, politically, or economically!

Americans should raise their voices and demand that we change our energy policy today! This is not a debate! It is survival! Take action!