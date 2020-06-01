Ameren Illinois Offers Hardship Grants to Small Businesses and Non-profit Organizations

COLLINSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Ameren Illinois announced that funding is available for small businesses and non-profits that have fallen behind on their electric bills. Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until June 30, or until the funds are exhausted.

“This has been a challenging time for many small businesses and non-profits that have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. “As these organizations begin to re-establish their operations, it’s my hope that this funding will help them along the road to recovery.”

To be considered, businesses must have an active, non-residential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principal office in Illinois. Eligibile businesses may include, but are not limited to: small commercial enterprises, restaurants, clothing stores, hair salons, flower shops, and fitness facilities. Eligible non-profits may include, but are not limited to: schools, day cares, senior centers, religious organizations, community organizations, and charitable organizations.

Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account. To apply, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call the Ameren Illinois Business Center at (800) 232-2477.

Ameren Illinois also announced several new energy efficiency offerings to help small businesses and non-profits to reduce their energy usage and save money. Eligible customers can receive a free lighting assessment, free smart thermostat, and a free energy analysis tool. Call (866) 800-0747 or visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Recovery.