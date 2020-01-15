Ameren Illinois Announces Officer Changes

COLLINSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Ameren Illinois announced the appointment of two new officers and a pending officer retirement.

Dave Wakeman named Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services

Wakeman will lead electric and natural gas field operations; including subtransmission and distribution maintenance, engineering design, safety and training, reliability planning, dispatch operations, electrical and natural gas emergency response, and construction services for Ameren Illinois. Wakeman’s appointment is effective January 6, 2020.

He spent more than 35 years working for Ameren’s Missouri segment and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Safety, Operations Oversight and Optimization for Ameren Corporation.

Ron Pate, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Service, will retire at the end of 2020

Pate has held numerous leadership positions in both electric and natural gas operations in his 40-year career with Ameren Illinois. Throughout 2020, Pate will work with Wakeman on transitioning operations and lead special projects for the Ameren Illinois executive office.

Robin Kies named Vice President, Financial Services and Performance Management

Kies will lead financial services support for Ameren Illinois and oversee asset and business performance management. She has been with the company for 18 years, working in business performance, finance, customer satisfaction and asset management functions. Kies’ appointment is effective January 6, 2020.

“These leadership changes position us to continue executing on our plan to build a cleaner, greener and more resilient energy grid and deliver value for our customers,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.