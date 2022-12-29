AMC names two new directors as Silver Lake rep exits

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images AMC Entertainment’s (NYSE:AMC) board has tapped Denise “Dee” Clark and Keri Putnam to serve as directors – and as expected, Silver Lake’s Lee Wittlinger is exiting. Clark and Putnam will begin serving Jan. 1 as Class III directors, with a term to expire at the 2023 annual meeting, at which they will stand for re-election. Meanwhile, private investment firm Silver Lake sold its equity stake in AMC in January of 2021, and as is customary with an exit, Managing Director Lee Wittlinger will resign his board seat as of year-end. Putnam was previously CEO of the Sundance Institute, runners of the Sundance film Festival, and this year launched production firm Putnam Pictures. Clark has led technical groups for a number of consumer product companies, including Estée Lauder, Hasbro, Mattel, Warner Music, MCI Systemhouse and Apple Computer. Their additions mean that three of AMC’s nine directors will be female, vs. one of eight currently. AMC stock finished the day 7.8% higher. Earlier, Wedbush reiterated an Underperform rating on AMC stock (AMC), saying it was still overpriced despite measures to address its debt.