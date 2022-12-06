Ambulance workers in England and Wales to strike on 21 December

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike across England and Wales on 21 December in a dispute over pay, unions have announced, as the wave of industrial action planned for the winter builds.The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales would strike including the South West, South East Coast, North West, South Central, North East, East Midlands, West Midlands, Welsh and Yorkshire ambulance services.Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on 28 December.Rachel Harrison, the GMB national secretary, said: “After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the government has left them with no choice.“Health secretary Steve Barclay needs to listen and engage with us about pay. If he can’t talk to us about this most basic workforce issue, what on earth is he health secretary for?“The government could stop this strike in a heartbeat – but they need to wake up and start negotiating on pay.”Unite said more than 1,600 of its members at the West Midlands, North West and North East ambulance service trusts would join the walkout.The Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning – our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.“Ministers can’t keep hiding behind the pay review body. They know full well it does not address the desperate need to get huge numbers of NHS workers off the breadline.“Fail to act now to avert these strikes and the blame will rest firmly at the government’s door.”Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Jason Kirkham, a Unite member and paramedic in the West Midlands, added: “This strike isn’t just about pay, it is to save the NHS. The NHS is crumbling. We can’t recruit and retain staff as pay is so low.”Ambulance crews in Unison working for five services in England – London, Yorkshire, North West, North East and South West – will strike.Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, would run from noon to midnight on 21 December.The ambulance workers are to be joined by Unison nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at two Liverpool hospitals, who will also take action that day.