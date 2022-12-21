Ambulance trusts declare critical incidents as thousands of workers strike – live

Most ambulance trusts declare critical incidentsAlmost all of the ambulance trusts in England are so disrupted that patients may risk harm.PA reports that the majority have declared so-called critical incidents, with many trusts stating that they were facing huge pressure before strikes began on Wednesday.Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics are involved in industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.A critical incident is defined by the NHS as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services, patients may have been harmed or the environment is not safe requiring special measures and support from other agencies, to restore normal operating functions”.Declaring a critical incident on Monday, East of England ambulance service said NHS services in that region were under “huge pressure as a consequence of 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays”.The service said declaring a critical incident would allow it to “ensure our resources are focused on patients with the greatest need, as well as allow us to access wider support from our health and care partners”.Yorkshire ambulance service said it had declared its incident on Tuesday as a result of “significant demand pressures impacting on its ability to respond safely to patients”.South Central ambulance service said on Tuesday it was under “extreme pressure which escalated over the weekend and has continued into this week”.It said the industrial action planned this month “may add further pressure”.There are 10 individual NHS ambulance trusts in England. Critical incidents have been declared at:

A London ambulance service spokesperson said it declared a “business continuity incident” due to the “high demand across our 999 and 111 services”.They added:In recent days, we have been taking up to 7,000 999 calls every day compared to a pre-pandemic busy day of 5,500 calls.

We are doing everything we can to prioritise our sickest and most severely injured patients and would like to remind the public that if they need urgent medical advice that does not require an emergency ambulance to go to NHS111 online or call 111 for advice and support.Neither East Midlands nor West Midlands ambulance services had declared critical incidents by 10am on Wednesday.Updated at 06.32 ESTKey eventsShow key events onlyPlease turn on JavaScript to use this featureThe Guardian’s graphics team have produced this handy interactive showing all the days when strikes are planning in December – useful for preparing, and also assessing just how widespread frustration with pay is.The full story is here:Updated at 11.05 ESTUnison and Unite accuse Steve Barclay of lying when he accused unions of obstructing strike-day contingency planningAndrew SparrowOver on our politics blog, my colleague Andrew Sparrow has pulled together the criticism from union bosses of Steve Barclay’s accusations:Turning back to the ambulance strike, the row generated by Steve Barclay’s claim that the unions made “a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients” (see 9.19am) because they were obstructing strike-day contingency planning seems to be escalating. Christina McAnea, the Unison general secretary, posted messages on Twitter this morning saying she was shocked by the comments, but later she went further, accusing the health secretary of “a complete and utter fabrication”.Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said the same thing in marginally blunter language. She said:To say that ambulance unions have taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients is a blatant lie. The unions have negotiated critical cover, including 999 calls, at a local level with hosts of NHS Trusts. That is how it is done.

Stephen Barclay obviously doesn’t understand how these issues are dealt with in the NHS. That is an embarrassment for him and the government. He has now lost all credibility. Clearly he isn’t the man for the job. He’s well past his sell-by date.And her Unite colleague, Onay Kasab, told GB News that far from complaining about the contingency cover for strike day at their meeting yesterday, Barclay was congratulating unions for their work. Kasab said:I was at the meeting yesterday with the secretary of state, and obviously I must have been in the wrong room. Because when I thought we met with him, he clearly congratulated the trade unions for working with the trusts and for working with the government to put emergency measures in place which made sure that people were safe as possible today.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has tweeted to say London ambulance workers are 'very busy' today, but 'working hard to ensure those facing life-threatening emergencies receive the care they need'.
He affirmed his support for "chronically underpaid" public sector workers striking, noting the cost of living crisis presents "immense challenges". He said he will keep pressuring the government to reach an agreement with unions to prevent further disruption.
He said he is in close contact with NHS London and other partners to monitor the impact of today's industrial action.

Updated at 10.34 ESTScott Tyler, 28, an emergency medical technician who has been working for London ambulance service for more than four years, joined the picket line in Waterloo, central London.Speaking to the PA news agency, he said:We haven’t had a break pretty much since the pandemic. The pandemic brought unprecedented pressure on our service that we did manage, but it was a lot of pressure. Now after the pandemic those calls rates are still as high and in the last, I would say, a week, they are back to those levels again.

The other day I believe there were over 7,000 calls and that is a lot. Usually if you get that, pre-pandemic that would have been New Year’s Eve, going into new year’s when millions of people come to London. That’s what we’re experiencing almost on a daily basis.

It’s quite disheartening that the [government] won’t engage in the conversation.Updated at 10.11 ESTThere are lots of pictures on Twitter of striking ambulance workers on the picket line. Here’s one of the team at Islington ambulance station.Updated at 09.34 ESTEddie Brand, 57, an emergency medical technician who is Unison’s branch secretary at the London ambulance service, said the conditions for workers are at “rock bottom” and that “more and more members” are seeking help from the union’s welfare department.He told PA:They cannot pay their bills, they’re having trouble with just day-to-day living. It’s getting more and more difficult. (The) cost-of-living crisis (is) going up, with fuel prices, mortgage prices going up and they’re coming to us for help.

It’s the worst it’s been [in my 36 years of service]. People are fed up. People are worried and people are not allowed to be able to do the job they are paid to do.Updated at 09.35 ESTThe Guardian’s graphics team have made a graph showing the real earnings trajectory for ambulance workers since 2010:GraphUpdated at 09.11 ESTBen Clark, a paramedic with South West Ambulance Service, said he is financially secure but is striking for his colleagues, who he claimed get paid lower than the living wage – currently about £21,255 outside London and £23,303 in London – but he said he did not believe the government would listen to them. Personally I don’t need the pay rise but my colleagues are on £21,000 starting salary. That’s, I believe, below the living wage. That’s disgraceful.

They do as vital job as I do yet they’re treated like that. No wonder we can’t retain staff.

We used to have waiting lists to join the ambulance service and now they are advertising all the time. People are going to stack shelves in Tesco and what not instead.

There’s some pressure in the cabinet for a one-off payment that might placate some people, but Sunak is adamant apparently that he’s not going to do that.

All reasonable economists know the way out of recession is to invest in public services and infrastructure.

Yet they didn’t do that in 2010, they chose austerity and look where it has got us – everything is broken.Healthcare workers at the Royal Liverpool University hospital have joined a picket line as they staged a walkout timed to coincide with the action by ambulance workers.Nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at the site, as well as at Liverpool Heart and Chest hospital, are taking part in a 24-hour strike.Cars beeped their horns as they passed the new hospital, which opened to the public earlier this year.Workers waved Unison flags and held placards, including one which said: “While Matt Hancock was club necking we were saving lives giving CPR!!!”Updated at 09.35 ESTThe Welsh ambulance service’s chief executive has said that some non-urgent patients may not get a response during the strike.Jason Killens told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme:There’s no doubt that there’s disruption to our services as a result of the strike action being taken today.

We’ve got just about half of our emergency ambulances working normally and about the other half working to the exemptions the trade unions agreed or taking full strike action.

There’s no doubt that patients with less serious conditions will wait longer today and some will not receive a response at all.He said the reason behind the strikes is “principally about pay and clearly that’s a matter for government”, but also the increasingly tough conditions ambulance staff are facing are playing a role.Updated at 09.00 EST999 calls plummet in some areas of the UKThe Telegraph has a piece containing warnings from senior medics that those in need of emergency care may not be coming forward, as 999 calls have plummeted in some areas of the country today.The medics are concerned that this could result in a “rebound effect”, with services being deluged in the days before Christmas. The piece develops reporting from the Health Service Journal, which found there has been a fall in the volume of 999 calls across the country, with West Midlands ambulance service seeing a 70% drop in its calls.Dr Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the Telegraph:We have anxieties about people not seeking help when they should. We saw this in lockdown. We are particularly concerned about a rebound effect which means things could be much worse in the days to come.?Senior medics have raised concerns that those in need of emergency care may not be coming forward.Medics also raised fears of a “rebound effect” if those in need of help fail to seek it, meaning services could be deluged in the days before Christmashttps://t.co/dlddRWJ42c— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 21, 2022

Updated at 09.00 ESTPA is speaking to members of the public about their view on the strikes.A psychotherapist has said the ambulance strikes “have to happen” to stop the NHS from being run “to the ground” after her elderly mother waited seven hours for medical treatment while bleeding heavily from her head on Friday.Komal, a 51-year-old from Harrow, London, who did not want to provide her last name, said her 78-year-old mother had a bad fall, “gashed her head open” and was unable to get up off the floor.We waited three hours for (an) ambulance and four hours in the ambulance at Ealing hospital.

There were no cubicles available and other ambulances in front of us, or (higher) priority cases … But essentially she wasn’t treated for seven hours after a head injury.

The hospital was old, dilapidated … I hadn’t eaten that evening, so needed food and water, but vending machines not working, so I couldn’t get sustenance but neither could (the) paramedics.

These guys save lives, that’s what they are trained to do. This cataclysmic government are stopping them from doing their jobs safely (and) the strikes have to happen, it’s the only way to get the message across as this government does not care about our health or wellbeing, or people dying – they have run our brilliant NHS to the ground.Updated at 09.01 ESTIf ministers refuse to negotiate, Unison’s members may decide to escalate strike action in the new year, McAnea says.I sincerely hope that today’s action – that we all wanted to avoid – will be enough to say to the government, roll it back and stop putting out all this aggressive, misleading information about the strikes and the ambulance workers, and sit down to talk to us in a rational way.

If that doesn’t happen, then we will be looking at our tactics going forward and I think we will have no alternative but to escalate the action and take further action in the new year.She added that escalated action will not mean fewer exemptions when it comes to responding to calls but “will probably include more staff”. She said 999 call handlers and the people that do the triaging could join the action.We would not want to bring them out to strike but we will be talking to them about whether they want to. This would not be my decision. This will be members that provide the services – it will be their decision about whether they want to escalate it.