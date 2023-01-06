Ambuja Cements shares up 0.34% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.34 per cent up in Friday’s trade at 11:59AM (IST). Around 74,650 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 526.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 528.0 and Rs 523.75, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Ambuja Cements Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 598.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 274.0.

Total market cap of the Ambuja Cements Ltd. stood at Rs 104752.71 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 7244.78 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 11.28 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 8165.85 crore and down 7.48 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6740.57 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 93.18 crore, down 86.01 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 7.37 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 12.82 per cent and the promoters 63.22 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 58.37 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.96. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. belongs to the Cement – Pan India industry.