Ambuja Cements shares rise 0.76% as Sensex slides

Shares of the . traded at Rs 522.75 on BSE at 12:30PM (IST) on Thursday, up 0.76 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 274.0 and a high of Rs 598.15.

Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 62,999 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 12:30PM (IST).

The stock of Ambuja Cements Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 103650.68 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 57.75, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.96. Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.96 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 244 stocks traded in the green, while 257 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 63.22 per cent in the Ambuja Cements Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 12.82 per cent and 16.23 per cent, respectively.