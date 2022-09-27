Ambuja Cements shares drop 1.07% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.07 per cent down at Rs 506.3 at 12:58PM (IST) on Tuesday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 246.9 points to 57392.12. The scrip had closed at Rs 511.8 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 585.45 and Rs 274.0, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 12:58PM (IST) stood at 12:58PM shares with turnover at Rs 30.87 crore.

At the current price, the stock trades at 42.22 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 11.92 per share and 2.96 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.44.





Shareholding Details



Promoters held 63.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 12.82 per cent and DIIs 14.98 per cent.